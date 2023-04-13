‘They could slip up again’ – Bristol Rovers v Derby County prediction: The72

Bristol Rovers host Derby County in League One this weekend.

Derby County travel to the Memorial Stadium to face a Bristol Rovers side who secured back-to-back wins over the Easter weekend, defeating Fleetwood Town and Charlton Athletic.

The victories leave the Gas in 14th place heading into their final seven games of the season. Joey Barton will be hoping a strong end to the campaign can lift them into the top-half, setting themselves up for a bigger and better 2023/24 after a respectable showing on their return to the third-tier.

As for Derby County, they’re still in the thick of the play-off fight. Their poor form has seen them slip to 7th, losing three in a row before victory over Forest Green and a draw to MK Dons.

Paul Warne’s side are tied on points with 6th placed Bolton Wanderers but the Trotters hold a game in hand, while 5th placed Peterborough United are two points ahead with five games left.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Bristol Rovers don’t really have anything to play for coming into the final stretch. They’re far from the relegation battle and some way off the play-offs, but they’ll be keen to end as strongly as possible to set themselves up for a productive summer.

“That means the pressure is completely on Derby County in this clash. The Rams need to start picking up wins again if they’re to avoid being left out of the top-six and this is a good chance to get a much-needed win.

“I’m not convinced they’ll claim all three points though. They could slip up again here and drop points away from home.”

Score prediction: Bristol Rovers 1-1 Derby County

Cameron Winstanley

“Bristol Rovers will be feeling confident they can deal Derby’s play-off hopes a big blow, with Joey Barton’s side coming into the game following back-to-back wins which sets up an intriguing battle at the Memorial Stadium.

“Derby recovered their awful form over the Easter weekend but failure to beat MK Dons last time out still shows how vulnerable they are, especially to a side in good form like Bristol Rovers.

“The Rams need to put a run of wins together but I can see a confident Rovers side frustrating Derby and claiming all three points.”

Score prediction: Bristol Rovers 2-1 Derby County