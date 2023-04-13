‘Their best chance of survival’ – Blackpool v Wigan Athletic prediction: The72

Blackpool host Wigan Athletic in the Championship this weekend.

Two teams in the Championship’s relegation zone go up against each other on Saturday, in what remains a huge game for both sides.

That’s despite Wigan sitting in last place of the table and eight points from safety, with Blackpool in 23rd and seven points from safety, with both sides having five games left to play.

Stephen Dobbie take charge of his first game in temporary charge on Monday, seeing his side lose 3-1 at Luton Town. Wigan meanwhile lost 2-0 at home to Swansea City in their last outing.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Even though it’s still mathematically possible for these sides to stay up, I think both will be playing in League One next season.

“But neither side will have given up and they’ll know that a win in this one is their best chance of survival this season, so expect a really compeitive and probably scrappy game here.

“Games like this will be settled with a bit of quality and for me, Blackpool have slightly more quality in their attacking arsenal, so I’m going to back the Seasiders to claim a narrow win here.”

Score prediction: Blackpool 1-0 Wigan Athletic

James Ray

“There were bright moments for Blackpool against Luton Town and it will be hoped that former player Dobbie can galvanise his squad to keep their survival hopes alive. If they’re to do so, they have to win here, but I feel the spoils will be shared.

“Wigan are still in with a shout of survival as well, and three points would be vital for them too. That said though, I feel both will be heading to League One, regardless of how this one ends.

“I expect a tense clash between the two and can see both taking a point from this, which won’t do a lot for either side.”

Score prediction: Blackpool 1-1 Wigan Athletic