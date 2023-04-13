‘The team to avoid in the play-offs’ – Rotherham United v Luton Town prediction: The72

Rotherham United host Luton Town in the Championship on Saturday.

Rotherham United welcome Luton Town to the AESSEAL New York Stadium with both sides in good form and looking to pick up three points.

The Millers have climbed to 18th in the table, four points clear of the drop after a goalless draw at Norwich City last time out. Matt Taylor’s side have opened up a cushion on the sides below them and have a game in hand to boot, with survival firmly in their hands.

Luton meanwhile know they can only keep winning to maintain the pressure on Sheffield United for the final automatic promotion spot. Rob Edwards’ side are unbeaten in nine games and have climbed to 3rd with a play-off spot all but secured.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Cameron Winstanley

“This has the hallmarks to be a really intriguing battle in South Yorkshire, with Rotherham’s form heading into this one giving Luton something to be worried about.

“The Millers have won three of their last four home games with that record giving them the platform to move away from the drop, but Luton are an incredibly tough team to beat and are full of confidence.”

“Luton will fancy their chances despite the Millers’ recent resurgence, although I can see the scoreline being the exact same as the reverse fixture in November, with a draw not what Luton need if they’re to catch the Blades.”

Score prediction: Rotherham United 1-1 Luton Town

1 of 15 What is Carlos Corberan's former club? Huddersfield Town Leeds United Olympiacos Besiktas

James Ray

“Rotherham have done well to pull themselves away from the drop in recent weeks but they’ll know that the job is far from done yet. Home form has been key to their success but they will really be put to the test with Luton in town.

“The Hatters are marching towards another play-off finish and in their recent vein of form, they’re going to be the team to avoid in the play-offs providing they do indeed finish in said spots.

“This is a tough test them though, but I’ll back them to come through it with all three points.

Score prediction: Rotherham United 1-2 Luton Town