‘Stumbling a bit’ – Millwall v Preston North End prediction: The72

Millwall host Preston North End in the Championship on Saturday.

Millwall welcome Preston North End to The Den for a six-pointer in the play-off fight. The Lions enter the weekend in 5th place of the league and having taken just two points from their last four games, losing 1-0 away at Hull City in their last outing.

Preston are 7th in the table and are in a completely contrasting form to Millwall, with Ryan Lowe’s side winning three consecutive games, netting an injury time winner to beat Reading 2-1 last time out. Preston are level on points with Millwall and so a win here could pull them into the top-six.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Cameron Winstanley

“Millwall’s form of late is troubling and has allowed Preston to move level on points, with the Lions at serious risk of dropping out of the top-six.

“Preston have done incredibly well to bring themselves into play-off contention and will feel confident they can take all three points at The Den and climb above Millwall.

“Millwall need to get back to winning ways and victory against Preston would be huge in their top-six pursuit, but I can’t see them having much joy again.”

Score prediction: Millwall 1-1 Preston North End

Luke Phelps

“Millwall are stumbling a bit. They remain in a very strong position but they’re not in great form, and a game against an in form Preston side is a very difficult one for them.

“The Lions have been pretty reliant on their home form throughout this season but Preston are one of the best travelling sides in the league, so I really think this game will be one of Millwall’s toughest games of the season so far.

“For me though, this one is going to be very close and likely low-scoring. But I’ll say draw.”

Score prediction: Millwall 1-1 Preston North End