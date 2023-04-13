Sidelined QPR man ‘could be involved’ v Coventry City this weekend, says Ainsworth

QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth has revealed that Tyler Roberts could return to action against Coventry City this weekend, whilst Jake Clarke-Salter also nears a comeback.

Roberts could be set to make a long-awaited return for the R’s against Coventry City this weekend, having missed the previous 12 games due to a calf injury that saw him return to parent club Leeds United for treatment.

The Coventry clash could be the first time since January that Roberts features, with the 24-year-old suffering from injuries this season which has limited him to just 18 league appearances and three goals so far.

But Roberts’ imminent return, alongside Clarke-Salter’s, gives Ainsworth’s side hope heading into their survival run in, with the R’s sitting just two points clear of safety.

Speaking to West London Sport, Ainsworth gave an update on Roberts’ fitness ahead of the Coventry game, saying:

“He could be involved. He’s looking sharp in training now, which is great. He’s been out a long time and we’ve got to be careful because we don’t want any recurrences with Tyler.”

And Ainsworth said on Clarke-Salter:

“He’s out on the (training) pitch now and once that happens it’s about getting in the squad and team – or the B team maybe for a game.

“I don’t think you’ve seen the last of Jake Clarke-Salter this season. I think he’ll be back by the end of the season and get some game time, which is great.”

Double boost…

The news will certainly come as a boost to Ainsworth and QPR who will take all they can get at the moment.

QPR are currently in 20th place – just two points above the relegation zone and winless in five games. However, their comeback 2-2 draw away at West Brom gives the R’s hope of turning their form around and surviving the drop.

Roberts can breathe new life into the Rs front’line, with QPR failing to score in three games before the West Brom draw.

Clarke-Salter’s return will also be a boost, the centre-back has played just 14 times this season due to injury – his last outing came in February.

QPR host Coventry City on Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.