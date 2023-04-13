Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich Town, Coventry City among sides scouting in-form EFL attacker

Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich Town and Coventry City are among the numerous teams to have scouted AFC Wimbledon starlet Ali Al-Hamadi, as per Football League World.

AFC Wimbledon recruited Iraqi forward Al-Hamadi from Wycombe Wanderers in January, bringing him in to bolster their attack after star man Ayoub Assal left the club for pastures new.

Al-Hamadi’s senior career to date had been fairly limited, playing only 13 times for Wycombe Wanderers while also spending a short spell on loan with Bromley. However, the 21-year-old has been a huge hit with the Dons, netting eight goals in 16 games for the club.

Now, Football League World has claimed his performances are drawing admiring glances from some top clubs.

League One promotion hunters Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town are said to have scouted Al-Hamadi alongside Championship trio Burnley, Middlesbrough and Coventry City. Highly-regarded talent spotters Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford are also claimed to have watched the AFC Wimbledon talent ahead of a potential summer swoop.

One to watch…

Al-Hamadi has mainly been deployed in his natural role at striker but he can play out on either wing too. At 21, he looks to have a bright future ahead of him and having made an eye-catching EFL breakthrough, it isn’t a surprise to see some top clubs taking note of his talents ahead of the summer.

AFC Wimbledon only recruited him in January and he’s tied down to a deal until the summer of 2025, so you would think he could command a decent fee if he is on the move at the end of the season.

It remains to be seen whether the interest develops into anything more serious though, with eyes sure to be on the young forward over the closing stages of the campaign.