Sheffield United man reveals contract stance with current deal expiring this summer

Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp has said he wants to extend his contract at Bramall Lane, with his current deal expiring in the summer.

Sharp has played a bit-part role in the Blades season as Paul Heckingbottom looks to lead United to a return to the Premier League via the automatic promotion places.

United are currently 2nd in the table and have a five-point gap and a game in hand over 3rd place Luton Town, leaving a top two finish completely in their control.

Sharp has started just once for the Blades since the middle of February and has failed to score since December in the league leaving his future up in the air, with the 37-year-old no longer one of the first names on the team sheet.

Now though, speaking to The Star, Sharp revealed his desire to extend his stay at his boyhood club. He said:

“I’d love to extend.

“I still feel as though I’ve got a part to play at the club, still a big help around the boys.

“I may not have had as much impact as I have done in the last five seasons, but I’m still ready and waiting for when I’m needed.”

1 of 14 What is Oli McBurnie's former club? Swansea City Barnsley Huddersfield Town Luton Town

Sharp to stay on?

Sharp is a legend at United, with the striker bagging 129 goals and 44 assists in 370 games so far for the Blades. But, his return this season casts doubt over whether he could offer Paul Heckingbottom anything in the Premier League.

During the Blades’ previous top flight seasons, Sharpe netted just six across the two campaigns before re-finding his goalscoring touch in the Championship last season – netting 14 goals.

But this campaign the 37-year-old has struggled amid United’s successful season to date, so it remains to be seen if United keep Sharp at the club after years of loyal service if they achieve top flight status.

Sheffield United host Cardiff City on Saturday, with kick-off at 12:30pm.