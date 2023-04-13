‘Really up against it’ – Reading v Burnley prediction: The72

Reading host Burnley in the Championship on Saturday.

Reading caretaker boss Noel Hunt couldn’t have a tougher start to life in the hot seat at the Select Car Leasing Stadium with promoted Burnley coming to town.

The Royals sacked Paul Ince this week after a run of eight games without a win saw them drop into the relegation zone, after their six-point deduction as well. Reading lost 2-1 away at Preston North End last time out.

Burnley confirmed their return to the Premier League on Good Friday with victory at Middlesbrough, then followed it up by taking a step closer to the title by beating Sheffield United last time out, moving 14 points clear of the Blades.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Cameron Winstanley

“On paper there is only one winner, with Reading relying on a new manager bounce to give them any chance of a result against the runaway leaders.

“Burnley have steamrolled their way to promotion after recent wins against the 2nd and 3rd place sides, so a game against a struggling Reading side shouldn’t faze them.

“Reading need wins in their situation but grabbing a point will be a brilliant outcome considering the tumultuous couple of months they’ve faced, but they’ll need more than grit and determination to secure anything.”

Score prediction: Reading 0-3 Burnley

Luke Phelps

“Burnley are in a sort of strange situation now. Their promotion is secured but they’ll want to claim the title, and this game is against a team fighting for their life, so it”ll certainly be a difficult one for the Clarets.

“And for Reading under their new temporary boss, it’s an incredibly difficult fixture. The Royals are really up against it now and on paper, there’s no way they’ll claim a win here.

“I’m going to have to back Burnley for the win.”

Score prediction: Reading 0-2 Burnley