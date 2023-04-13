‘Ready for a battle’ – Swansea City v Huddersfield Town prediction: The72

Swansea City host Huddersfield Town in the Championship this weekend.

Huddersfield Town’s rise out of the relegation places has made for miraculous viewing. Neil Warnock is dragging the Terriers to safety, with the Yorkshire club unbeaten in their last five, winning three of those to move two points above the drop zone.

The Swans meanwhile are in 14th place of the table compared to Huddersfield in 19th. Russell Martin’s side are also in a decent vein of form, having gone unbeaten in their last four and winning three of those.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“What a turnaround for Warnock and Huddersfield. But it’s easy to get carried away and forget that a defeat here, and results below them not going their way, could put Huddersfield Town right back into the bottom three.

“It’s another tough game for the Terriers with Swansea looking good. But it’ll also be a very tough outing for the Swans as they’ll be facing a rigid Town side that will be ready for a battle.

“I think a draw would be a decent result for either side, and that’s how I think it’ll play out.”

Score prediction: Swansea City 1-1 Huddersfield Town

James Ray

“This will be an intriguing one to keep an eye on this weekend. Expect Swansea to have the lion’s share of possession, but that could play into Huddersfield’s hands if the hosts can’t take their chances.

“The Terriers should be looking to get the ball up the pitch as quickly as possible once dispossessing the Swans, and they’ll need to be clinical again just as they were against Blackburn if they’re to get anything here.

“With Swansea gaining some momentum though, I think the Terriers could be sent home with nothing to show for their efforts. This could go either way, but I’ll back Swansea.”

Score prediction: Swansea City 2-1 Huddersfield Town