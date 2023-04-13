Portsmouth injury latest: Wingers set to miss Shrewsbury trip, long-term absentee two weeks away + more

Portsmouth look set to be without Michael Jacobs and Paddy Lane for the trip to Shrewsbury Town, John Mousinho has said.

Portsmouth look as though they’ll be playing League One football again next season but the play-offs are still a possibility. Recent draws to Port Vale, MK Dons and Morecambe have dented their hopes but Pompey are still on a run of six games without defeat heading into this weekend’s Shrewsbury Town clash.

Mousinho’s side sit in 9th place, five points off the play-offs with, five games remaining.

Now, ahead of the trip to Shrewsbury, the latest injury news at Fratton Park has emerged.

As per BBC Radio Solent Sport reporter Andrew Moon, Mousinho revealed ahead of the game that wingers Jacobs and Lane are set to miss out. The former is a doubt, while the latter has trained but this Saturday may well come too soon.

There was positive news on defenders Connor Ogilvie and Zak Swanson though. Ogilvie should be fit to feature, and long-term absentee Swanson is now just two weeks away from returning to action.

The absences of Jacobs and Lane would come as blows. Dane Scarlett and Owen Dale started out wide against Morecambe in a fairly drab display, with Reeco Hackett coming on off the bench.

Ogilvie’s return to contention could push Denver Hume back out the side, although Mousinho may be wary of bringing the left-sided defender back too quickly and could ease him in with an appearance off the bench.

As for Swanson, he’ll have a battle on his hands for a starting spot with Joe Rafferty holding down the right-back position in his. absence. The ex-Arsenal starlet hasn’t played a League One game since January, so his nearing return to contention comes as a positive update.