‘Ones to watch next season’ – Ipswich Town v Charlton Athletic prediction: The72

Ipswich Town host Charlton Athletic in League One this weekend.

Ipswich Town saw their brilliant winning run brought to an end on Monday afternoon, playing out a 1-1 draw with Cheltenham Town. The Tractor Boys are still unbeaten in League One since January though, leaving them in a strong position in. the promotion fight.

Kieran McKenna’s side slipped to 3rd after the draw, but they’re just one point behind Plymouth Argyle and two behind Sheffield Wednesday, boasting a game in hand on the latter.

As for Charlton Athletic, they’ll be playing League One football again next season. Relegation isn’t a threat and a play-off push isn’t on the cards but Dean Holden will be keen to end the campaign strongly and earn a top-half finish.

The Addicks sit in 10th place, losing just one of their last seven matches.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Ipswich Town have to be feeling good about their automatic promotion hopes. They’ll go above Sheffield Wednesday if they win their game in hand and with Plymouth faltering at times, a strong end to the season could even mean they rise to the Championship as champions.

“I’ll back them to claim a big three points here too, although Charlton have picked up some impressive results of their own of late.

“The Addicks could be ones to watch next season but this weekend, I can see them falling to defeat.”

Score prediction: Ipswich Town 3-1 Charlton Athletic

Cameron Winstanley

“Ipswich’s incredible winning streak was stopped dead in its tracks by Cheltenham Town’s late equaliser last time out, but Kieran McKenna’s side remain well on track to battle for automatic promotion.

“Charlton have put good results together lately with four wins coming in their last six games and they’ll be looking to dent Ipswich’s promotion hopes.

“If Ipswich are at their very best then there won’t be much Charlton can throw at them to stop them picking up another three points. I think Ipswich will be too strong, especially at home.”

Score prediction: Ipswich Town 2-0 Charlton Athletic