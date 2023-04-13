‘Not gone to plan’ – Watford v Bristol City prediction: The72

Watford host Bristol City in the Championship this weekend.

Watford welcome Bristol City and a former manager in Nigel Pearson, who brings his Robins side to Vicarage Road on Saturday afternoon.

The Hornets go into this game on the back of a lot of speculation that Chris Wilder was set to be axed, although the club has since confirmed that he’ll be in the job until the end of this season – he’s won one of his six games in charge.

Bristol City meanwhile have gone unbeaten in their last three, drawing 2-2 with Middlesbrough in their last outing to move up into 13th place of the table compared to Watford in 12th.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“It’s really not gone to plan for Wilder and Watford. A top half finish this season now looks like it’d be a decent finish for them because they’re really falling off ahead of what looks set to be a busy summer.

“Bristol City meanwhile have kept themselves in mid-table contention throughout, and they now have a chance to move into the top half with a win in this one.

“It’ll certainly be a tricky game between two very evenly-matched sides. But after that positive showing v Boro, I think Bristol City will have enough confidence and momentum to nick a win here.”

Score prediction: Watford 1-2 Bristol City

James Ray

“Both these sides will be hoping a fruitful summer transfer window can set them up for bigger and better things, especially Watford. They’ve chopped and changed managers to no avail and with Chris Wilder in charge for the rest of the season, they just need to get over the line really.

“Bristol City could be one to watch next season but their task with be finding some consistency, as they’ve proven themselves as a really troublesome side at times.

“In this one though, I can see the spoils being split. I’ll go for a draw.”

Score prediction: Watford 1-1 Bristol City