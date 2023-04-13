New Vincent Kompany claims could deal blow to Burnley amid Tottenham Hotspur interest

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany is now the number one choice to take charge at Tottenham Hotspur, according to The Sun.

Kompany has reportedly become Tottenham’s number one choice to replace Antonio Conte in the hot seat next year following his incredible season at Burnley.

The Clarets have already confirmed their immediate return to the top flight with the Belgian at the helm, beating Middlesbrough 2-1 at the Riverside last Friday to secure their top flight return with six games left to play.

Kompany was previously reported to be a leading contender for the Spurs job last month, with his exciting style of football catching chairman Daniel Levy’s eye.

However, a fresh report from The Sun has reported that Kompany is now Levy’s number one target to take over at Tottenham next season. The Belgian is said to be ready to listen to Spurs’ approaches amid fears Burnley’s budget won’t be able to compete in the Premier League.

Number one target…

Kompany has been a revelation since taking the Turf Moor job last summer, with his football completely transforming Burnley in a matter of months as they look set to lift the Championship title at a canter in the coming weeks.

Burnley will ultimately be left concerned by the interest in their boss, and with the riches and talent on offer at Tottenham, it would be extremely difficult to see why Kompany would turn the job down.

The Clarets lead 2nd place Sheffield United by 14 points after beating the Blades 2-0 last time out, leaving them on the brink of lifting the title and well within reach of hitting the 100-point mark.

Burnley travel to Reading on Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.