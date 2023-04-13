Multiple Premier League clubs eyeing Wigan Athletic loan star, report claims

Wigan Athletic midfielder Christ Tiehi is drawing interest from clubs in the Premier League and overseas in Austria, Football League World has claimed.

Wigan Athletic added Ivorian midfielder Tiehi to their ranks in January, bringing him in on loan from Czech side Slovan Liberec in the January transfer window.

While the Latics’ fortunes haven’t improved since then, Tiehi has certainly caught the eye. The 24-year-old has thoroughly impressed amid Wigan’s struggles, playing in 14 Championship games for the club.

Tiehi is only on loan at the DW Stadium but the club do hold an option to make the move permanent. However, rival interest in the defensive midfielder has now emerged in a report from Football League World.

They state that multiple Premier League clubs have Tiehi on their radar, while unnamed Austrian clubs are also said keen. His deal with parent club Liberec runs until the end of next season, so suitors will have to pay a fee for his services.

1 of 15 What is Carlos Corberan's former club? Huddersfield Town Leeds United Olympiacos Besiktas

Destined for bigger things?

It remains to be seen just how Tiehi’s situation pans out, but even though Wigan Athletic hold an option to buy the midfielder, it seems highly unlikely that he’ll be playing League One football next season.

Tiehi has stood out among the strugglers in Shaun Maloney’s ranks and with his Liberec deal set to enter the last 12 months in the summer, a move to bigger and better things could be on the cards for the Ivorian.

It will be interesting to see just which Premier League sides are keen too. It seems Tiehi has some solid options available to him ahead of the summer though, with a move up the ladder looking likely.