Key Blackpool man ‘touch and go’ to feature in Wigan Athletic crunch match this weekend

Blackpool host Wigan Athletic in the Championship this weekend, in a huge game in both sides’ seasons.

Wigan sit in 24th and Blackpool in 23rd. The Seasiders are a point ahead of Wigan and seven points from safety with five games left to play this season, so this really is a huge game in dictating what league either side will be playing in next season.

The Seasiders go into this one under the temporary management of Stephen Dobbie. He replaced Mick McCarthy ahead of Monday’s game v Luton Town, which saw Blackpool take the lead but eventually lose 3-1. Blackpool were without top scorer Jerry Yates for that one and the previous game v Cardiff City, with the striker having been sidelined with a hamstring injury.

But Dobbie is hoping that the 26-year-old can return v Wigan on Saturday. He told Blackpool Gazette:

“Jerry has been doing a lot with the physio, so that will be touch and go. Probably more likely not, but we’ll just have to wait and see.”

A potentially huge boost…

It seems like Yates is in contention to return this weekend then. If he’s available, expect Dobbie to start him on the bench but introduce him in the second half, where Yates will look to add to his 12 Championship goals so far this season.

He’s been a key player for them and he’ll be crucial to any chances they have of beating the drop this season. The Seasiders need three points on Saturday, with some tough games left to play against the likes of West Brom, Birmingham City, Millwall, and Norwich City.

If Yates can get fit and firing for the final few games then it’ll certainly boost Blackpool’s survival chances.

Saturday’s game kicks off at 3pm.