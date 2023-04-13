Key Blackburn Rovers man remains out for Hull City clash as Tomasson delivers recovery update

Blackburn Rovers attacking midfielder Bradley Dack will miss out again this weekend, Jon Dahl Tomasson has confirmed ahead of the Hull City clash.

Blackburn Rovers man Dack was just hitting his stride again before being struck down with injury back in February. Since then, he’s played only nine minutes of football, making a brief appearance off the bench in the defeat to Birmingham City earlier this month.

Ahead of this weekend’s clash with Hull City, there will have been hope among supporters that the 29-year-old could return to action but now, he has been ruled out once again.

Providing the injury latest ahead of the game, Rovers boss Tomasson confirmed that Dack will not be in the squad to face the Tigers. The hope is that he will train on Friday and could play in an internal game on Sunday though as he steps his recovery.

Elsewhere, Daniel Ayala, Jack Vale and John Buckley remain out.

🗣️ JDT on injuries: "Dack will not be ready for the game. He will probably be in training Friday, and will maybe be able to play an internal game on Sunday. Then you have Daniel Ayala who is not ready yet, Jack [Vale] is also out, Buckley is out."#Rovers 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/RKnjO86Eoh — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) April 13, 2023

1 of 15 What is Carlos Corberan's former club? Huddersfield Town Leeds United Olympiacos Besiktas

Missing Dack’s spark?

Although Dack hasn’t quite reached previous heights this season, he looked to be coming into his own again over the Christmas period and New Year before injury struck again.

His creative spark and goalscoring threat from midfield could be vital heading into the final stages of the campaign. Rovers are stuttering somewhat and a catalyst like Dack could really help Tomasson’s side over the line in their bid to earn a play-off spot. Hopefully he can feature in Friday’s training and gain some match fitness in an internal game on Sunday to get him on the right track back to contention.

Dack’s absence means Sammie Szmodics will be the leading contender to start as Blackburn’s no.10 against Hull City this weekend.