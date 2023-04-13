‘Do or die’ – QPR v Coventry City prediction: The72

QPR host Coventry City in the Championship this weekend.

QPR come into their home clash with Coventry City off the back of what could prove to be a big point against West Brom.

The R’s are still without a win in five though and sit in 20th place in the Championship, just two points clear of the bottom three. Victory here could lift them as high as 18th if results go their way, but defeat could see them fall into the relegation zone.

As for Coventry City, they’re experiencing a dip in form in the latter stages of their fight for the play-offs. Mark Robins’ side sit in 9th as it stands, three points away from 6th placed Blackburn Rovers who also boast a game in hand.

The Sky Blues are winless in three, with four of their last six games ending as draws.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“QPR need to take last weekend’s comeback draw against West Brom and build on it if they’re to survive. After defeating Watford, Ainsworth and co didn’t make the momentum count, but they must do so this time if they’re to get anything here.

“Coventry have become draw machines of late and while picking up points isn’t a bad thing, they need to get back to winning ways to keep themselves in with a fighting chance of the top-six.

“If they’re on top form, the Sky Blues will take all three points, but I’ve got a feeling the hosts might snatch something again. It’s do or die at this time in the season, and you can see who is starting to feel the pressure. I’ll go for a draw.”

Score prediction: QPR 2-2 Coventry City

1 of 14 What is Oli McBurnie's former club? Swansea City Barnsley Huddersfield Town Luton Town

Luke Phelps

“QPR looked like they turned a bit of a corner in that second half v West Brom. That performance and that point has given the fans a glimmer of hope this season, but there’s still a hugely difficult task ahead for the R’s.

“Coventry have enjoyed a strong showing so far in 2023 and they’re battling for a spot in the top-six, so they’ll see a game against an out of form QPR side as a must-win, and a very winnable one too.

“I really want to back QPR to claim a point, but I don’t think they will here – Coventry just have too much firepower and quality in their ranks.”

Score prediction: QPR 1-2 Coventry City