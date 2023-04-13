Blackburn Rovers, Norwich City and Leeds United keen on Belgian midfielder, reporter claims

Blackburn Rovers and Norwich City are amongst a host of clubs interested in signing OH Leuven midfielder Mandela Keita, according to a report in Belgium.

Keita is currently on loan at Royal Antwerp from parent club OH Leuven, with his performances in the Belgian side’s midfield catching the eye of Championship clubs.

The four-time Belgium U21 international has featured in 17 games this season in the Jupiler Pro League, starting every game at Antwerp since making the January loan switch.

The 20-year-old’s performances haven’t gone unnoticed, with Belgian football journalist David Van den Broeck reporting that Blackburn Rovers and Norwich City are in the race to sign Keita alongside Leeds United. There is a €10m option to buy in his Antwerp loan deal though.

Enkele Engelse clubs volgen Mandela Keita op de voet. Leeds, Blackburn en Norwich informeerden al naar de Belgische middenvelder. #antwerp kan de pittige aankoopoptie (10M) wel nog lichten als het met de #ohl-huurling een akkoord vindt, maar gesprekken daarover moeten nog komen. — David Van den Broeck (@david_vdb) April 12, 2023

A battle for Keita…

Keita has been a key reason behind Antwerp’s recent form that has brought them into contention to lead the table heading into the Championship play-off, winning six of the nine games that Keita has been at the club for.

With Antwerp seemingly having first option on the player due to Keita’s option to buy clause in the loan deal, the Championship duo could face a tough task of convincing Keita to reject the option of playing European football next season, with Antwerp likely to be playing in at least the Europa Conference League next season.

Blackburn and Norwich are both still embroiled in the play-off battle, with the two sides currently 6th and 8th respectively in the table – just one point separating them.

Should either side win promotion to the Premier League or convince Keita to head for a new challenge in England, the 20-year-old would certainly be an exciting signing to keep an eye on.