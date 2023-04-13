‘An absolute must-win’ – Sheffield United v Cardiff City prediction: The72

Sheffield United host Cardiff City in the Championship on Saturday.

Sheffield United welcome Cardiff City to Bramall Lane in a clash that both sides will want to win, but for very different reasons.

The Blades were pulled back to within five points of Luton Town in 3rd following defeat away at Burnley last time out. Paul Heckingbottom’s side remain in 2nd but have limited margin for error given Luton’s form of late, with the Hatters having overtaken Middlesbrough in the standings.

Cardiff on the other hand are just one point above the relegation zone in 21st place. Although Sabri Lamouchi’s side have a game in hand, their 1-0 home defeat against Sunderland last time out leaves them just a point above the drop zone.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“It’s been a turbulent couple of months for United. But with six games left of their season, they remain in 2nd and they retain a five-point cushion over the 3rd place side.

“The Blades continue to defy those who thought they would drop out of the top two – myself included – and they’ll view this Cardiff City game as an absolute must-win, especially after that defeat v Burnley.

“And it’s a must-win for Cardiff too. But they’re at a polarising end of the table to Sheffield United for a reason. I’m backing United for the win.”

Score prediction: Sheffield United 1-0 Cardiff City

Cameron Winstanley

“Sheffield United’s task at Turf Moor last time out was over before it even began with the sending off of Wes Foderingham. Back-up goalkeeper Adam Davies was a shaky figure throughout; something that Cardiff will be looking to take full advantage of on Saturday.

“The Blades will feel they didn’t give an accurate account of themselves against Burnley and will want to set the score straight against a Bluebirds side they beat 1-0 earlier on in the season.

“Lamouchi’s side have struggled for consistency and know a win at Bramall Lane is firmly against the odds. But with a tough run of fixtures to come, they will want to try and leave with something from Sheffield, though it’s hard to see that happening.”

Score prediction: Sheffield United 2-0 Cardiff City