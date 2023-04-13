‘A surprise collapse’ – Middlesbrough v Norwich City prediction: The72

Middlesbrough host Norwich City in the Championship on Friday night.

Two out of form but still promotion-chasing sides meet at the Riverside on Friday night, for another Championship encounter in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Michael Carrick’s side have dropped down a place into 4th after going winless in their last three games, drawing v Bristol City in their last outing to fall eight points behind Sheffield United in 2nd.

Norwich meanwhile are in 8th but still just a point outside the top-six. David Wagner’s side drew at home to Rotherham United on Monday, with the Canaries having won just one of their last six in the league now.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Very big game for both sides this one. A win for either side could give them the confidence boost they both need ahead of the final few games, but it’s difficult to make a case for either side winning this one.

“Both have one or two key injuries right now and both are lacking form. Middlesbrough though looked pretty good in their last outing v Bristol City and so I’m leaning towards them for a win in this one, after Norwich were frustrated by Rotherham last time out.

“I’ll predict a narrow win for the hosts.”

Score prediction: Middlesbrough 1-0 Norwich City

1 of 14 What is Oli McBurnie's former club? Swansea City Barnsley Huddersfield Town Luton Town

James Ray

“Middlesbrough need to be careful that they don’t get dragged into the pack over the final stages of the season. They’re faltering at the moment and if the likes of Millwall and Blackburn Rovers pick up form again, they could be staring at a surprise collapse.

“That said, I can see them righting the ship and getting back on track with a win here. Norwich have been unconvincing in their bid to earn a top-six spot and I think they’ll have to wait until next season for another chance at promotion.

“Boro need to get three points and I’ll back them to do so.”

Score prediction: Middlesbrough 2-1 Norwich City