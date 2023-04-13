3 out-of-work managers Burnley should consider amid Spurs’ growing interest in Vincent Kompany

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany is Tottenham Hotspur’s no.1 managerial target, according to The Sun.

Spurs want to replace Antonio Conte with Kompany, according to reports, after the Belgian steered Burnley to promotion from the Championship over the Easter weekend.

The Clarets are now aiming to break the record for most points in a Championship season, but they’ll have to do that under the watchful eye of Spurs who seemingly have a growing interest in Kompany.

Here we look at three out-of-work managers that Burnley could consider in the summer should Kompany leave for Spurs…

Graham Potters

Potter will surely be one of the most in-demand managers this summer. Despite his torrid time with Chelsea, he remains very well-regarded in the football community for his impressive spell in charge of Brighton, whom he took from the bottom reaches of the Premier League to the European spots, all while playing attractive football. He could be a potentially perfect fit for the Clarets.

Brendan Rodgers

Rodgers has quite the managerial CV now. He’s been in charge of the likes of Swansea City, Liverpool, Celtic, and Leicester City among other clubs, though his recent showing with Leicester turned into one to forget. His stint at the club turned sour but he remains another manager with great experience and a reputation for playing good football – he could be the wise pair of hands that Burnley need to resettle in the top flight.

Ralph Hasenhuttl

Austrian manager Hasenhuttl was once tipped for the likes of Manchester United, but he’s now out-of-work after losing his Southampton job earlier in the season. The former RB Leipzig boss is looked upon fondly for his tactical nous and eagerness to play attacking football, and he could be a shrewd bet for any Premier League team looking for a quick appointment.