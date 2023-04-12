Watford make contact with potential new boss as report reveals club’s stance on Chris Wilder

Watford have ‘made contact’ with Francesco Farioli, with Chris Wilder ‘now expected to be sacked’, says Football Insider.

Wilder has only been in charge for six games. He replaced Slaven Bilic and became the Hornets’ third manager of the season so far, but the ex-Sheffield United and Middlesbrough boss has only won one of his six games at the helm, drawing two more.

Yesterday, reports emerged crediting Watford with an interest in the 34-year-old Italian coach Farioli, and now Football Insider are claiming that the Hornets have made contact with Farioli, and that Wilder is expected to be axed from his position at Watford.

Football Insider’s report also states that Watford ‘want to make wholesale changes’ in time for the 2023/24 campaign, which the Hornets look likely to be spending in the Championship.

Watford last won promotion to the Premier League in 2021 when Xisco Munoz was at the helm. Then in the last Premier League campaign, Watford would have another three managers at the helm in Munoz, Claudio Ranieri, and Roy Hodgson.

But the Hornets could break their own record and have four permanent managers this season, should Wilder be replaced before the end of the season.