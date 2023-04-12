Three 2022/23 transfer targets Swansea City could pursue this summer including Crystal Palace man

Swansea City have bounced back to form in recent weeks with Russell Martin’s side turning a corner at the right time.

The Swans’ form has seen them pull away from any unnecessary bother at the wrong half of the table, setting Martin up for a busy summer window. A move into the top-half of the table and towards the play-off picture should be in their sights, but they will need a strong transfer window.

With that in mind, we look at three transfer targets from this season that Swansea City could potentially revisit in the summer…

Bryan Reynolds

Roma full-back Reynolds is one to keep an eye on in the summer with the American linked with a move to Swansea, as well as Watford and Hull City, after impressing on loan at KVC Westerlo in Belgium.

Reynolds has bagged six goal involvements from full-back this season – a position that Martin will want to strengthen when the summer comes around.

Killian Phillips

Swansea were named amongst a host of Championship sides who are reportedly interested in signing Crystal Palace midfielder Phillips, who has enjoyed a breakthrough season on loan at Shrewsbury Town.

Phillips’ contract at Selhurst Park expires in the summer and the Swans could make a shrewd signing by bringing Phillips to South Wales. The 21-year-old has four goal involvements since moving to Shrewsbury in January and being able to operate at attacking and centre midfield will give Martin plenty of options.

Chiedozie Ogbene

Ogbene is almost certain to be on the move in the summer with the 25-year-old’s contract at Rotherham United ticking into its final couple of months, with Swansea linked with a January swoop at the end of the window.

The Republic of Ireland international has managed ten goal involvements so far this season and could play a huge part in keeping the Millers in the division, but a switch to a team with play-off ambitions will likely be his preferred switch. Swansea should put everything into luring Ogbene to the Liberty Stadium.