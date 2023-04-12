Three 2022/23 transfer targets Preston North End could pursue this summer including Everton man

Preston North End have been in incredible form lately with Ryan Lowe’s side moving level on points with the top six, igniting a play-off dream.

Preston have spent the majority of the season around mid-table but the Lilywhites’ have taken full advantage of the sides around them slipping up to mount a serious play-off bid.

With Preston’s rise up the table, Lowe will know he has the groundwork in place for a side capable of finishing in the top six, with the summer a chance to bolster that bid. With that in mind, here are three targets from this season that Preston North End could realistically pursue in the summer…

Max Johnston

Johnston is set to leave Motherwell in the summer with the 19-year-old seeing his contract expire in the summer, with Preston one of the sides linked with a move for the defender.

The Scot has been deployed at right-back and right wing-back this season and has registered five goal involvements in just 12 games. Johnston would be a good rival to Brad Potts on the right-hand side but Preston will face tough competition for his signature.

Charlie McNeill

Preston were reported to be interested in the Manchester United teenager in January but McNeill switched to League Two side Newport County instead.

McNeill has bagged two goals in his last four games for Newport and could be a target again for Preston in the summer with Liam Delap, Troy Parrot and Tom Cannon’s loans all set to expire. All eyes will be on McNeill’s finish to the season with Newport, with another loan move higher up the Football League ladder potentially on offer.

Tom Cannon

Cannon’s form since arriving at Deepdale in the summer has been season-changing, with the Everton loanee scoring seven goals in 15 games, seeing the 20-year-old linked with a return to Deepdale in the summer.

A deal for Cannon could be tough given his form and Everton’s need for a striker, but the Republic of Ireland youth international could play another huge part again in Lowe’s front line, with the Toffees likely to be persuaded given his bright start to life at Deepdale.