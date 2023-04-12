Three 2022/23 transfer targets Hull City could pursue this summer including Antalyaspor man

Hull City’s poor form over the second half of the season has seen Liam Rosenior’s side slip away from the top half of the table.

Hull City have won just twice in the Championship since the beginning of February, seeing the Tigers season slip into obscurity.

Despite their hit and miss form, they have kicked on from last season and will want to be looking to break into the top half of the table next season. Rosenior looks set to bolster his squad again in the summer, with reports suggesting five or six new signings could be made.

Here, we look at three transfer targets from this season that Hull City could potentially revisit in the summer…

Bryan Reynolds

Roma full-back Reynolds is reported to have caught the eye of Hull City alongside fellow Championship sides Swansea City and Watford, with the 21-year-old enjoying a great campaign on loan at KVC Westerlo in Belgium.

Reynolds reportedly has a €7m option to buy in his loan contract, but rival interest from Championship clubs including Hull could see Westerlo face a battle for his signature.

Haji Wright

Another American who has been monitored by Hull City is Wright, with Antalyaspor reportedly pulling the plug on a January deal for Wright to join the Tigers.

The 25-year-old striker has scored 13 goals in 20 games for Antalyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig but he almost joined Rosenior’s side in January, with personal terms even said to have been agreed. A summer move could be resurrected with Wright still amongst the goals in Turkey.

Karl Darlow

Darlow joined Hull City in the January transfer window on a loan deal until the end of the season from Newcastle United. The goalkeeper has quickly made himself a popular figure on Humberside too, starring in between the sticks.

Given Newcastle’s rise in the top-flight this season, Darlow is expected to be amongst a number of first-team players set to leave St James’ Park at the end of the season. Rosenior previously said that Darlow is part of his long-term vision at the MKM Stadium and the move would surely be a popular one.