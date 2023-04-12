Stoke City duo could return for West Brom clash this weekend

Stoke City host West Brom in the Championship on Saturday.

The Potters go into this one on the back of a goalless draw away at Birmingham City last time out. It’s left Alex Neil’s side with just one win in their last five but they’ve lost just one of their last seven, with Stoke City now sitting in 15th place of the table.

For the game at St Andrew’s, Neil was without centre-backs Phil Jagielka and Axel Tuanzebe, with the latter having missed the last three now. But speaking to StokeonTrentLive ahead of the weekend, Neil gave this injury update on the two defenders:

“Potentially, Jags will be ok for Saturday, we’ll see how he is but unfortunately he wasn’t available for the Birmingham game. Axel won’t be far away but again we’ll see how he is this week and make a judgement for the weekend.”