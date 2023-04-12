Reporter reveals latest on Norwich City midfielder’s future with deal expiring this summer

Norwich City’s loaned out midfielder Danel Sinani is poised to leave the club this summer with no new deal in place as it stands, Darren Witcoop has said.

Norwich City added Luxembourg international Sinani to their ranks back in the summer of 2020, bringing him over to these shores after his starring stint with F91 Dudelange in his native.

Since then, the attacking midfielder has found game time out on loan, with chances at Carrow Road providing limited. After a spell in Belgium with SK Beveren, Sinani made a decent impression with Huddersfield Town, managing seven goals and five assists in 47 games as they made it to the play-off final last season.

However, he’s now out on loan again with Wigan Athletic and with his deal expiring this summer, his future is in doubt.

Now, reporter Darren Witcoop has said that Sinani is ‘due to leave’ the Canaries when his contract expires. There is no new agreement in place, meaning he will become a free agent at the end of his deal.

Luxembourg international Danel Sinani due to leave Norwich this summer. Out of contract and no deal in place to extend currently. Sinani has been on loan at Wigan since January but injury has curtailed his season #norwichcity #wafc #wigan — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) April 11, 2023

What next for Sinani?

The 26-year-old has had his season ended early by injury, so it looks like an uncertain spell is on the cards for him.

Sinani showed last season that he’s got what it takes to perform well in the Championship but he’s not in the thoughts of David Wagner back at Carrow Road, so it seems to make sense that he heads for pastures new. As a free agent, he should have some solid suitors eyeing a deal, but it remains to be seen just where he ends up.

As a creative player who can play out on either wing or through the middle as an attacking midfielder, Sinani could be a shrewd pickup on a free transfer this summer.