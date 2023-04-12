Rangers swoop unlikely as Norwich City demand eight-figure fee for 27-year-old

Norwich City will demand as much as £10m for Angus Gunn this summer, meaning a Rangers swoop is increasingly unlikely, as per Football Insider.

Norwich City shot-stopper Gunn has emerged as the Canaries’ go-to man in between the sticks this season, taking the starting spot from long-serving ‘keeper Tim Krul.

Gunn has played in 25 Championship games this season, keeping seven clean sheets.

The 27-year-old’s strong performances saw him linked with Scottish giants Rangers last month, with the Ibrox outfit claimed to have set sights on his services as they search for a long-term option in goal given that current no.1 Allan McGregor could retire at the end of the season.

Now though, new reports have cast doubt over a possible move with Norwich City demanding big money for their ‘keeper.

Football Insider has claimed that the Canaries will demand between £8m and £10m for Gunn this summer, meaning that a Rangers swoop for his services is looking increasingly unlikely.

1 of 14 What is Oli McBurnie's former club? Swansea City Barnsley Huddersfield Town Luton Town

Staying put?

With Norwich City demanding a pretty penny for former Manchester City and Southampton goalkeeper Gunn, it will be interesting to see if any further interest emerges from other clubs or if they are able to fend off potential suitors and hold onto his services in the summer.

He looks as though he will be a steady no.1 for David Wagner moving forward, boasting Championship and Premier League experience. Gunn is certainly the leading candidate for a long-term role at Norwich but it will be down to him to prove he can hold down the spot looking to the future.

With Rangers seemingly put off by the hefty asking price, it seems Gunn is poised to stay put for now.