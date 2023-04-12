Opinion: Sheffield United should set sights on summer swoop for Birmingham City midfielder

Sheffield United will need to be in the market for more midfield options regardless of whether they win promotion to the Premier League or not.

Sheffield United loan duo Tommy Doyle and James McAtee will see their temporary deals end while long-serving duo John Fleck and Oliver Norwood are out of contract. Norwegian ace Sander Berge will more than likely draw interest too, so there’s no doubt that new central midfielders will be on the shopping list.

Recent interest in Birmingham City starlet Jordan James has emerged from Leicester City and Bologna, and Sheffield United could be wise to join the race for his signature ahead of the summer…

A smart addition for the Blades?

At only 18, James has already gained a vast amount of senior experience for his age. He’s notched up 53 appearances for Birmingham City’s first-team, chipping in with two goals and two assists while playing as a central or defensive midfielder. James has also gained international experience, travelling with Wales to the World Cup before making his debut last month.

With such a bright future ahead of him, James could be an ideal long-term addition for Sheffield United. He’s got the talent to play senior football already and he’s not anywhere near his peak at just 18.

He’s got plenty of developing left to do, which means that he could boast a hefty resale value in the years to come as well. But, he’s also someone who could stay at the club for a lengthy stint, becoming the next in the line of long-serving midfield stars like Fleck and Norwood.

Just a £2m fee is mentioned in The Sun‘s report of rival interest too, making him an affordable option for the Blades.

The competition for his services is looking strong though. Leicester City will be an appealing destination, while Bologna have offered a number of top talents the chance to spread their wings in Serie A. That goes to show just how highly-rated he is, and the Blades would be wise to at least consider a move given their need for midfield additions in the summer.