Opinion: Out of favour Newcastle United man could be a perfect summer signing for Burnley

Burnley are officially heading to the Premier League for the 2023/24 campaign, with Vincent Kompany having guided the Clarets to an immediate return to the top flight.

It’s been a sensational season for the Clarets. They’ve secured promotion with a handful of games left to play, and they’re in with a chance of breaking the Championship record for most points in a season too.

The summer ahead promises to be another big one for Kompany and Burnley. They made a lot of keen signings last summer, but some not so. Expect the club to have learned a lot from their recruitment last summer and expect a slightly different approach for the Premier League.

Kompany will surely want to bring in a few players with Premier League experience, while still sourcing younger talents from across Europe. And one position that he’s seemingly keen on bolstering is in goal, with Burnley having been linked with a number of goalkeepers throughout the season.

Bart Verbruggen is the name that keeps popping up although a move for him might prove too costly. But a goalkeeper who could come a lot cheaper, and who’d bring a lot more Premier League experience to a relatively youthful, and Premier League-inexperienced Burnley side, is Newcastle United’s Karl Darlow.

The 32-year-old is excelling on loan with Hull City right now. He’s become an instant hit with the fans and has now featured eight times in the Championship since arriving in January, keeping three clean sheets.

The ex-Nottingham Forest man has 100 appearances to his name for Newcastle and 235 career appearances. He’s a goalkeeper with good experience in the top flight but he’s also well down the pecking order at St James’ Park. Hull reportedly have an option to buy Darlow and expect them to explore that option. But if Burnley come calling, it would surely prove more enticing for Darlow.