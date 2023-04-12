Opinion: Birmingham City should eye a shrewd move for out of contract Norwich City man this summer

Birmingham City will be in need of new recruits in the summer but, once again, the Blues look set to be forced into operating on a limited budget.

Birmingham City’s ownership situation means they have largely been forced into signing free agents and loan players and looking ahead to the summer transfer window, John Eustace may be operating on a tight budget once again.

It means the Blues will have to make the most of the transfer market and in a bid to strengthen their attacking ranks, one man the club should have on their radar is Norwich City attacking midfielder Danel Sinani…

Interest to revive?

The Blues were actually linked with the Luxembourg international in January before he ended up heading to Wigan Athletic. New claims have emerged over his future though, with Sinani reportedly heading for free agency as he approaches the end of his contract with parent club Norwich.

That could open the door for Birmingham City to revive their interest, and in a permanent deal this time around.

Sinani was unable to nail down a starting spot with the Canaries in the first half of the season and his Wigan Athletic stint has been plagued by injuries, but he could still be a really shrewd signing for Eustace. He notched seven goals and five assists in an impressive 2021/22 campaign with Huddersfield Town, helping them to the play-off final. The Luxembourg international offers a valuable versatility too, operating anywhere across the front three as well as in attacking midfield.

At 26, he’s a great age but seems like he’s still got more potential to unlock too – something he could do with regular minutes.

As he approaches the end of his time with Norwich City, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Sinani is being viewed as a potential summer target for a good few clubs home and abroad. Birmingham City should certainly consider a swoop for Sinani too, reviving their previous interest in his services to complete a shrewd deal when his Carrow Road deal expires.