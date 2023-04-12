New statement reveals Watford’s true stance over Chris Wilder’s future

Watford have announced that Chris Wilder will remain at Vicarage Road until the end of the season amid rumours surrounding his future.

Wilder will continue as Watford boss until the end of the season when his short-term contract expires after he was appointed in March as Slaven Bilic’s replacement.

Watford have failed to kick on under Wilder with the Hornets falling six points behind the play-offs and dropping to 12th in the table following a winless run of four games.

It was reported earlier today that Wilder was set to be sacked and replaced with 34-year-old Italian manager Francesco Farioli, with Watford potentially looking to beat Braga to appointing him as their new manager.

But just hours later, the saga has seemingly been put to bed for now, with Watford announcing that Wilder will remain at Vicarage Road until the end of the season.

The Hornets confirm Chris Wilder will remain the club’s Head Coach until at least the end of the 2022/23 season, as per the terms he and Watford FC agreed upon his appointment in March. — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) April 12, 2023

Another twist…

Wilder’s time as Watford boss couldn’t have gone much worse with the Hornets falling further away from the top six, with their latest managerial move backfiring once again.

Farioli is seemingly a names highly thought of by the Watford hierarchy, with the Italian previously managing Turkish side Alanyaspor after he was formerly a coach alongside Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi at Sassuolo.

However, Watford will seemingly face tough competition from Portuguese top flight side Braga to recruit him if they are indeed interested, but the Hornets have opted not to jump the gun and move for the Italian now.

It seems that Wilder is safe for the remaining five games of the season with Watford playing only Sunderland who currently sit above them in the table.