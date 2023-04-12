New developments emerge in Norwich City loanee’s transfer saga

Norwich City man Milot Rashica is set to remain at Galatasaray next season but the structure of the deal is yet to be agreed between the two clubs, according to reports in Turkey.

Rashica joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan deal in the summer after Norwich City were relegated from the Premier League.

The Kosovan international featured in the Canaries’ opening four games of the Championship campaign but made a switch to the Turkish Super Lig in September, with Galatasaray offering the option to play top-flight football again.

Speculation has been rife over his future and now, according to a report from Turkish outlet Fanatik (via Pink Un), Norwich City and Galatasaray have agreed that Rashica will remain with the Turkish giants next season, although the structure of the deal is yet to be agreed.

Norwich were previously reported to be wanting to recoup the £9.4m they paid Werder Bremen in 2021 for the forward, but Galatasaray may not be able to match the valuation with another loan deal possibly on the table.

A move on the cards?

Norwich City will be likely be hoping to make the deal permanent despite Rashica impressing in Turkey, with the 26-year-old registering six goal involvements from just 12 starts in the league as Galatasaray close in on a first Super Lig title since 2019.

A permanent transfer will allow the Canaries to reinvest in the squad with the finances set to be key if they fail to gain promotion back to the Premier League.

It seems that a loan deal will be the most likely outcome though with neither side willing to budge on their valuation, but as the window draws closer and both sides’ league fate is sealed, one of the clubs may blink over Rashica’s price.

Norwich travel to Middlesbrough on Friday night, with kick-off at 8pm.