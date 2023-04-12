Middlesbrough, Stoke City and Manchester United talents wanted back by League Two club this summer

Newport County boss Graham Coughlan has said he hopes to bring Calum Kavanagh, Matt Baker and Charlie McNeill back to the club on new loans this summer.

Middlesbrough, Stoke City and Manchester United all sanctioned moves to Newport County for their young talents back in January.

All of Kavanagh, Baker and McNeill have found game time with the Exiles over the second half of the season. Boro youngster Kavanagh has netted twice in 13 games, while centre-back Baker has started 10 straight games since arriving from Stoke. McNeill endured a bit of a slow start to life at Rodney Parade, but he’s not got two goals in his last four games.

Now, speaking on the club’s loan players, County boss Coughlan has revealed his clear stance over possible returns for the trio next season.

As quoted by the South Wales Argus, Coughlan has stated he would be keen for all three players to return to the club in the summer if Middlesbrough, Stoke City and Manchester United are willing to let them out again. He said:

“We had to bring in young players in January and couldn’t do what some other clubs did but I don’t think anybody has signed better when you include Harry Charsley.

“The age and experience might count against them but they have been brilliant and I hope we can keep giving them the education and development they need to go back to their parent clubs and compete for the first team after massive growth.

“But I wouldn’t say no to having them here again next season if Middlesbrough, Manchester United and Stoke were open to that. I will pursue them for sure.”

Deals to be done?

It remains to be seen just what Middlesbrough, Stoke City and Manchester United have planned for Kavanagh, Baker and McNeill respectively, but it’s clear that Coughlan is a big admirer of their talents.

All three could certainly benefit from gaining more senior experience, and it could be ideal for them to do so in familiar surroundings at Rodney Parade. The loan market is crucial in recruitment for League Two clubs and using said market wisely could be the difference between pushing back towards the play-off picture and another season in the lower echelons of the division.

With six games left in the season, Newport sit in 18th place, nine points away from the relegation zone.