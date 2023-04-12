Latest Norwich City news: Rangers priced out of transfer move, defender could miss rest of season + more

Norwich City have now won just one of their last six in the league, but David Wagner’s side remain in top-six contention.

The Canaries drew at home to Rotherham United last time out. The draw has left Norwich City in 8th place of the table but still just one point outside the top-six, with a resurgent Preston North End side in between Norwich and Blackburn Rovers in 6th.

And since then, there’s been some interesting Norwich City stories in headlines, with one of them playing down a potential Rangers swoop for Norwich and now Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn. The Scottish giants are said to be keen on Gunn, but Football Insider say that Norwich want £10million for the 27-year-old meaning that a Rangers swoop for Gunn is now unlikely.

Elsewhere, one player who won’t be at Carrow Road next season is Milot Rashica. The midfielder has been on loan with Galatasaray this season and there’s been talk of him potentially making his stay permanent. Though the latest reports say that, whilst Rashica will now stay with the Turkish side for next season, it remains unknown whether that’ll be a loan move or a permanent one.

And it’s also been claimed today that Danel Sinani – who’s currently on loan with Wigan Athletic – is set to leave Norwich City this summer when his current contract expires.

Lastly, Wagner has revealed that Ben Gibson has picked up a hamstring injury which could potentially rule him out for the remainder of the season, unless Norwich City are partaking in the play-offs next month.

Wagner said:

“Ben Gibson has a hamstring injury, which will rule him out for the next four to six weeks, which means it is comparable to Kenny McLean in that he will probably be miss the regular season and could make the play-offs.”

The Canaries return to action v Middlesbrough on Friday night, with kick-off at 8pm.