Key West Brom man back in full training after injury lay-off

West Brim’s injury list has really grown in recent weeks.

For the last outing v QPR, Carlos Corberan was without all of Grady Diangana, Dara O’Shea, Matt Phillips, Adam Reach, Karlan Grant, Matt Phillips, Okay Yokuslu, and Kean Bryan.

Goalkeeper Alex Palmer has returned to the bench for the last two outings but Josh Griffiths retains the starting spot. How much longer the 21-year-old Griffiths will be in the side for though remains to be seen, with Carlos Corberan revealing to Express & Star that Palmer is back in full training.

The Spaniard said:

“From the last four days Palmer is making the normal training with the group.”

In 17 Championship appearances this season, Palmer has kept an impressive nine clean sheets. Griffiths meanwhile has featured 10 times in the league since coming into the side, with the England U21 man keeping four clean sheets.