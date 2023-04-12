Key Norwich City man has ‘recovered well’ after missing last three, says Wagner

Norwich City head to Middlesbrough in the Championship on Friday night.

It’s another tough outing for the Canaries who are struggling for form right now, with their last outing ending in a draw v strugglers Rotherham United.

David Wagner’s side have now won just one of their last six as they eye up a spot in the play-off places. They currently sit in 8th place of the table but still just a point outside the top-six, compared to Boro who sit in 4th but have gone without a win in their last three now.

And ahead of Friday night’s game, Wagner revealed in his pre-match press conference that Jonathan Rowe is back in first-team training, and that Marcelino Nunez is set to rejoin training within the next week.

He told the club:

“Nothing has really changed. Jonny Rowe is back in training without any issues, and it looks like Nacho [Nunez] will be back in the next week. He’s recovered well.”

Nunez signed for Norwich City last summer and the 23-year-old has since racked up 32 outings in the Championship this season, scoring three and assisting two more.

1 of 14 What is Oli McBurnie's former club? Swansea City Barnsley Huddersfield Town Luton Town

Up next…

Nunez doesn’t seem likely to face Boro on Friday. But it seems as though he could return before the end of the season and that would be a huge boost for Wagner, who’s side could very easily claim a top-six spot this season.

But to make that possible, they need a good performance on Friday night. Both teams are in a tough vein of form and so it could be a scrappy, close-affair at the Riverside, with everything still to play for on both sides of the dugout.

The game kicks off at 8pm and will be shown live on Sky Sports.