John Mousinho makes honest admission over Portsmouth talent’s future amid injury struggles

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has said he needs to see midfielder Jay Mingi in match action before he decides whether to keep him or not.

Portsmouth talent Mingi has been a player many fans have had their eyes on for a little while now. He signed back in September 2021 after his Charlton Athletic release and was viewed as an intriguing prospect for the future after joining under Danny Cowley.

He’s had to wait patiently for his chance but he made a good impression when enjoying a run in the side earlier in the season.

However, Mingi has been plagued with injury issues over 2023 and as a result, new boss Mousinho is yet to see him in competitive action. It has cast uncertainty over his future with his deal expiring this summer, and Mousinho has now stressed the importance of getting back on the pitch for Mingi.

As quoted by The News, here’s what the Pompey boss had to say:

“We really want to see him back fully fit – and that’s a challenge for him. He must make sure he’s able to do that over the final four weeks of the season.

“I’ve seen glimpses of the best of him in training, definitely, but the best of Jay would ultimately be out here on the pitch and we’ve not been able to see that. Although it was his first game back for quite a while, at Bournemouth [a 5-2 defeat in the Hampshire Senior Cup] we didn’t quite see that and we need to get him fit and out there if possible.

“In terms of whether I want to keep Jay, we must have the conversation towards the back end of the season because we just haven’t seen enough of him.

“Ultimately, we need to see him on the pitch to make that decision. So it’s one I couldn’t give you an answer on right now.”

1 of 14 What is Oli McBurnie's former club? Swansea City Barnsley Huddersfield Town Luton Town

Time will tell…

As highlighted before, Mingi is still viewed by many as a player with a bright future and he certainly talent to hold onto a senior role at Fratton Park and potentially go onto bigger things. However, Mousinho needs to fine tune his squad this summer, and keeping a player he hasn’t seen in competitive action could present a bit of a gamble.

The 22-year-old has been sidelined again through an ankle issue picked up in training and it remains to be seen whether or not Mousinho will have a chance to watch the midfielder in action before the season ends.

If his deal isn’t renewed, Mingi will be free to find a new club as a free agent in the summer.