Do Luton Town have an option to buy Aston Villa loan man Marvelous Nakamba?

Luton Town signed Marvelous Nakamba on loan from Aston Villa during the January transfer window.

And since, the 29-year-old has excelled in a Hatters shirt. He’s made a total of 13 appearances for Rob Edwards’ side and Nakamba has only lost one of those games, with Luton Town sitting pretty in 3rd place of the Championship table after their 3-1 comeback win over Blackpool on Monday.

Edwards speaks highly on Nakamba, comparing him to N’Golo Kante in the middle of the pitch. But could the Hatters potentially sign Nakamba on a permanent deal ahead of next season?

Do Luton have an option to buy?

There’s nothing online to suggest that Luton Town have an option or an obligation to buy Nakamba from Aston Villa. But, that doesn’t mean that Luton have zero chance of bringing the midfielder back in time for the 2023/24 campaign, with Nakamba out of contract at Villa Park in 2024.

A recent report from BirminghamLive suggested that Nakamba faces an uncertain future at Aston Villa, following his 2019 arrival from Club Brugge. He’s since made 68 appearances for Villa in all competitions but he fell out of first-team contention altogether this season, with his appearances for Luton in the Championship being his first league appearances of the campaign.

If the Hatters can put some money on the table, and Villa bring in even more midfielders in the summer, then Nakamba to Kenilworth Road on a permanent basis looks like a very realistic move.

Edwards’ side return to Championship action v Rotherham United on Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.