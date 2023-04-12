Do Ipswich Town have an option to buy Leicester City loan man George Hirst?

Leicester City’s George Hirst joined Ipswich Town on loan in January, and the striker has found his scoring touch.

It comes after Hirst spent the first half of the season on loan at Blackburn Rovers. The 24-year-old failed to score in any his nine Championship outings for the club, but he’s since scored four in 15 League One appearances for the Tractor Boys.

And all of his goals have come in his last five appearances with Kieran McKenna’s side shooting back up the table and into automatic promotion contention. Ipswich drew away at Cheltenham Town last time out though, leaving them in 3rd and a point behind Plymouth Argyle in 2nd.

A big summer is on the cards for Ipswich, but could Hirst be one of the players arriving – or rather returning – to Portman Road?

Do Ipswich have an option to buy Hirst?

When Leicester loaned Hirst to Blackburn Rovers, they gave the Lancashire club an option to buy the player. But of course his spell at Ewood Park didn’t go to plan.

And a recent report from East Anglian Daily Press discussed the matter, but said that it’s unknown whether or not Ipswich Town have the same option that Blackburn did.

Hirst is under contract at Leicester until 2025. The Foxes could yet be playing in the Championship next season and if that’s the case, Hirst might be seen as a useful player going into the 2023/24 season.

But at 24 years old, he really needs to start cracking on with his career and playing regular football with a permanent club. Ipswich are said to be ready to spend big should they earn promotion, so a move for Hirst could well be on the cards.

Ipswich return to action v Charlton Athletic this weekend.