‘Definitely’ – Preston North End man keen to extend stay beyond this season

Preston North End midfielder Josh Onomah has revealed he wants to sign a new deal and stay at Deepdale next season.

Onomah joined Preston in the January transfer window as a free agent after terminating his contract at Fulham, signing a deal until the end of the season with Preston.

The 25-year-old has struggled for game time since arriving in Lancashire but has found his feet in recent weeks, starting his first game for the club in the 2-1 win against Reading on Easter Monday.

Preston’s win at home to Reading has moved them into 7th place in the table and only outside the play-offs on goal difference, with Onomah hoping to play a key part in the remainder of the season and beyond, telling Lancashire Post he’s keen to pen a new deal at Deepdale.

He said:

“Yeah, definitely. I see this as a big club and that fans make it seem like a family club. That’s what it’s about. Everyone has got each other’s back, the changing room is amazing, different personalities and we all gel together.”

New deal pending?

Onomah has the perfect opportunity over the back end of the season to prove that he should be offered a new deal at Preston.

The midfielder will likely see increased minutes following on from his first start at Preston, with injuries to Alan Browne and Ali McCann possibly keeping them out until the end of the season.

Onomah already has experience in helping sides win Championship promotion, being part of the all conquering Fulham side that won the Championship title last year. With his experience battling the pressure of the Championship’s run in being key to a side that haven’t been in a play-off position like this since the 2017/18 season.

Preston travel to play-off rivals Millwall on Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.