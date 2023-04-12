Comment: This Newcastle United transfer pursuit could have huge implications for Sunderland, here’s why

Sunderland and Newcastle United are bitter rivals in the north-east, and the latter’s transfer activity this summer could have a huge impact on their rivals.

And the man that this all revolves around is Wilfried Zaha. A recent report from Daily Star has revealed that Newcastle United and West Ham are the front-runners to sign the Ivorian this summer, after a number of transfer windows in which Zaha has been linked with a move away from Crystal Palace.

The Magpies have cash to burn and they’ll likely be able to offer Zaha European football next season, giving them a huge edge over West Ham who’ve had a tough campaign in the top flight. But why does this impact Sunderland? Last weekend, Alan Nixon revealed that Palace are admirers of Sunderland’s Jack Clarke, who they view as a replacement for none other than Zaha.

So Zaha to Newcastle could prompt Palace to make a move for Clarke, potentially leaving Tony Mowbray with a big gap to fill in his starting XI this summer. That, combined with ongoing links between Anthony Patterson and the Premier League and likely summer interest in Ross Stewart, and the likes of Amad Diallo returning to Manchester United when his loan spell ends, could mean that a bit of a rebuild is on the cards at the Stadium of Light this summer.

The 22-year-old Clarke has enjoyed a really strong season in the Championship. He signed permanently from Spurs last summer and he’s not looked back since, playing in all but one of his side’s 41 league games so far, scoring eight and assisting eight more.

It’s easy to see why Palace like him, and it’s also easy to see why Newcastle fancy Zaha. All that Sunderland can do is hope that they can get through to next season with their key players still involved.