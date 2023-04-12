Club reportedly place €35m price tag on Burnley and Leeds United target

Burnley and Leeds United have recently been linked with AC Milan midfielder Charles de Ketelaere.

TEAMtalk revealed at the start of the week that Burnley and Leeds United were both keeping an eye on De Ketelaere, 22, ahead of the summer transfer window, after a tough first season in Serie A for the Belgian.

He joined Milan from Club Brugge for an initial €32million and he’s since racked up 25 Serie A appearances for the club, but the general view is that he’s endured a tough first season with the club.

And he could be handed an English lifeline in the summer with Burnley and Leeds keen – the latter are long-term admirers of his.

But reports coming out of Europe (via Sport Witness) say that either Burnley or Leeds would have to cough up €35million for De Ketelaere in the summer, likely pricing both clubs out of a move for the Milan man.

Moving on?

Both teams could be spending money in the summer – Burnley more likely than Leeds after securing promotion – but it doesn’t seem like either side has that amount to spend on De Ketelaere.

He remains a promising player despite a difficult first season for Milan, and it’s a bit surprising that the Italian club are seemingly open to selling a young player that they invested so much money in last summer.

But there’ll be plenty of other options out there and expect Burnley and Leeds to target the European market once again.

Both teams need to add firepower in the summer with Burnley stepping up the Premier League and with Leeds having struggled, but a move for De Ketelaere doesn’t seem likely.