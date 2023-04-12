Birmingham City man reveals return to training after lengthy injury absence

Birmingham City loanee Dion Sanderson has revealed on Twitter he has returned to training after almost two months out injured.

Sanderson hasn’t played for Blues since he was substituted off with a back injury against Huddersfield Town back in February – missing the previous nine games since.

The Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee has been a popular figure at St Andrew’s this season. The centre-back has made 30 appearances in the Championship so far, with Sanderson hoping to feature again before the season’s end.

Speaking to Birmingham Live last week, Blues boss John Eustace revealed that he hopes the 23-year-old would be returning to training soon, with the defender’s recent post on Twitter giving the Blues a boost for the rest of the campaign.

1 of 14 What is Oli McBurnie's former club? Swansea City Barnsley Huddersfield Town Luton Town

Return to St Andrew’s?

Sanderson’s loan at Birmingham City expires at the end of the season but he’s now set to return to help the Blues see out their campaign, with Eustace’s side picking up eight points from a possible 12 previously to move nine points clear of the relegation zone in 17th place.

The Wolves man’s time at Molineux could be up at the end of the season, with Birmingham Live previously reporting that the Premier League side will be open to letting Sanderson leave on the cheap, potentially piquing Eustace’s interest in a permanent move for the popular defender.

In Sanderson’s absence, Blues have lost just once in their previous seven games, with the partnership of Kevin Long and Marc Roberts excelling in recent games and putting pressure on Sanderson to win his place back.

A return at the weekend may come too soon for Sanderson with it unclear just how close to a return from injury he is, but the chance to play against former loan side Sunderland is be one he’ll eye a return for.