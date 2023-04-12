3 Teemu Pukki replacements Norwich City should consider this summer after recent announcement

Norwich City recently announced striker Teemu Pukki will be leaving Carrow Road at the end of the season.

Pukki has played 206 games in total for Norwich City so far, scoring 88 goals and registering 29 assists in his career in Norfolk. He’ll go down as a club legend when he bids farewell this summer and has left fans with plenty of fond memories from his time at the club.

It means that the Canaries will be without a talismanic figure up top and replacements will need to be identified. With that in mind, we put forward three strikers who could be Pukki replacements…

Deniz Undav

The Brighton & Hove Albion striker was heavily linked with a switch to the Championship in the January transfer window as his career on the south coast failed to take off.

Undav is yet to score in the Premier League but has shown from his previous campaigns that he can be a prolific goal scorer, with the 26-year-old bagging 25 goals and 10 assists for Belgian side Union SG last season.

With Undav playing a bit-part role for the Seagulls, a summer move could be tempting, with Norwich an intriguing option.

Sam Surridge

Surridge has seen his minutes at Nottingham Forest severely limited this season after playing a key role in their promotion campaign last season.

The 24-year-old has scored just once this season in the league but he hasn’t started a game since the opening day of the campaign, leaving the door firmly open to a move. Forest’s Premier League survival could be key to his future with relegation potentially seeing Surridge come back in from the cold at the City Ground.

Mikael Uhre

A lesser known shout could be Philadelphia Union striker Uhre, who has bagged 15 goals and eight assists in 39 games since joining the MLS in 2022. Uhre trod the same path that Pukki took with the one-time Denmark international playing 123 games for Brondby, netting 48 times.

Norwich’s gamble paid off when they brought Pukki in from the Danish top-flight and could find another Scandinavian hero in 28-year-old Uhre.