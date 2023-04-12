3 out-of-work managers Watford should consider amid emerging Chris Wilder claims

Watford’s latest managerial appointment looks set to be deemed a failure with reports claiming Chris Wilder is set to be sacked.

Watford only appointed the experienced operator Wilder last month but after a dismal run of form has seen them drop further away from the play-offs, Francesco Farioli is said to be on their radar as a potential replacement.

It could be wise for the Hornets to consider some alternative options though, so here, we look at three out-of-work managers the club should have in mind…

Scott Parker

While Parker’s short stint with Club Brugge was one to forget, he’s a proven success in the Championship. He led both Fulham and Bournemouth back to the Premier League and has shown he’s got the managerial traits to galvanise and motivate a struggling group.

When backed, the 42-year-old has shown he can succeed in the dugout and with two promotions on his record, he’s the type of manager the Hornets should have on their radar.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst

Van Bronckhorst has been out of work since November 2022 when he left Rangers, who replaced him with Mick Beale.

The Dutchman enjoyed success at Ibrox, leading them to the Europa League Final and was also a hit in The Netherlands with Feyenoord. He’s a well-regarded manager and has a high level of experience, previously playing eye-catching football too. A new challenge in England’s second-tier could appeal to the 48-year-old as he looks to get back into the game after leaving Scotland.

1 of 14 What is Oli McBurnie's former club? Swansea City Barnsley Huddersfield Town Luton Town

Steven Gerrard

Another boss who is in need of a fresh start is Steven Gerrard. He drew high praise for his success at Rangers but at Aston Villa, he was ultimately unable to take them to the next level. His drawing power was clear to see though and with Watford in need of some fresh faces, Gerrard could attract some top talents to Vicarage Road.

Question marks remain regarding his true coaching ability, but this could be a real test for the boss and could pay off massively for Watford.