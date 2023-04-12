3 Jack Clarke replacements Sunderland should consider amid Crystal Palace transfer rumours

Sunderland winger Jack Clarke is said to be on Crystal Palace’s transfer radar if star man Wilfried Zaha ends up heading for pastures new this summer.

Sunderland’s wide sensation Clarke has been a big hit this season, managing 10 goals and nine assists in 43 games.

As a result, it seem unsurprising that he’s drawn admiring glances, but it would be wise for the Black Cats to keep some potential replacements in mind if he is tempted away. With that said, here are three players the club should consider if Clarke is tempted to the top-flight this summer…

Simon Adingra – Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton have proven themselves as top talent spotters and after recruiting Ivorian winger Adingra from Danish side Nordsjaelland, he’s been a huge hit on loan in Belgium with Union SG. Adingra has managed 12 goals and 13 assists in 42 games while playing as a right-footer on the left-hand side, just as Clarke has.

At only 21, he might have to wait for a role in Brighton’s first-team given the wide talents they possess, making him an intriguing loan target for an ambitious Championship side like Sunderland.

Alieu Fadera – Zulte Waregem

Another right-footed talent impressing on the left-hand side is Zulte Waregem winger Fadera. The 21-year-old has managed a commendable nine goals and eight assists in 36 games for a struggling side.

Gambian international Fadera is a young player impressing at a good level in Europe and given Sunderland’s move to recruit from abroad in recent windows, Fadera may well end up on their radar as a possible wing target.

Aaron Collins – Bristol Rovers

Last but not least is Aaron Collins, a name Sunderland fans might be more familiar with because of his exploits on these shores.

Operating mainly on the left but also as a striker or attacking midfielder, Collins has managed 15 goals and 12 assists for League One side Bristol Rovers this season. He looks destined for a step up to the Championship and could make for a solid Jack Clarke replacement if Sunderland need one in the summer.