3 centre-backs West Brom could sign for free this summer including ex-player

Carlos Corberan has a few areas which he needs to bolster in the summer, with one of them being centre-back.

Dara O’Shea’s recent injury has really exposed a lack of central defenders in West Brom’s current arsenal. Erik Pieters, Kyle Bartley, and Semi Ajayi are Corberan’s only recognised options in that position now, and with Pieters out of contract in the summer, expect to see one or two centre-back signings at The Hawthorns in the pre-season.

And like they did last summer, West Brom will no doubt make use of the free agent market. Here we look at three centre-back who are set to become free agents in the summer and who West Brom could realistically target…

Phil Jones

The Manchester United stalwart is finally set to leave this summer. His contract is up and there’s no sign of a renewal, with the 31-year-old having played just six Premier League games over the past three seasons combined.

Of course, wages would be the issue here, and it’d certainly be a drop down in level for Jones who’s spent more than a decade at Old Trafford.

But the centre-back can’t realistically expect to earn a big money move when his Old Trafford deal expires, or a move to a big-six club, so Jones to a Championship side might not be so unrealistic after all.

Koffi Djidji

The Torino man will be an unknown name to many Baggies fans. But the Torino man has been linked with a number of clubs ahead of his contract expiry this summer, including Bristol City, Fulham, and Inter Milan.

He’s racked up 26 Serie A appearances this season and at 30-years-old, he’s in his prime years as a footballer, so he’d be able to hit the ground running should he arrive in England this summer.

Jonny Evans

The 35-year-old Evans is set to become a free agent this summer. He’s struggled with injury over the past couple of seasons having only featured 10 times in the Premier League during this campaign, but he remains a player with bags of experience.

He has 100 caps for Northern Ireland and 491 career appearances, with 96 of those coming for West Brom in the Premier League. Evans on a one-year contract could be a very shrewd signing for West Brom and indeed any other Championship side, providing he can find fitness in the pre-season.