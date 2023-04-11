Watford interested in hiring 33-year-old as potential Chris Wilder replacement

Watford are reportedly interested in making Italian manager Francesco Farioli their new boss next season, according to reports.

Chris Wilder only took the hot seat at Vicarage Road in March but has so far only won one of his six games in charge with Watford failing to put any pressure on the play-off spots.

Wilder took over from Slaven Bilic to be named the Hornets’ third boss of the season after Rob Edwards lasted just 11 games at the beginning of the season. It seems the Watford hierarchy are considering yet another managerial change though with these latest claims.

According to Sport Witness (via Foot Mercato), Watford want to appoint former Alanyaspor and Karagumruk boss Farioli, who worked alongside Brighton & Hove Albion’s current boss Roberto de Zerbi at Sassuolo.

But the Hornets are set to face stiff competition from Braga to appoint the 34-year-old, with Qatar Sports League sporting director Antero Henrique attempting to pull the strings on Farioli getting the hot seat in Portugal.

Another managerial merry-go-round…

The managerial situation at Watford is never a simple one and amid their continued struggles, it seems the Hornets are keeping their options open with regarding to the no.1 position. Wilder is only in place until the end of the season, so it could be that Farioli is being eyed as a potential replacement for when he moves rather than someone to come in immediately.

It seems that Watford have set their sights high, with Farioli seemingly hot property regarding his potential move to Braga. The Portuguese club are part of the Qatar Sports Investment group that also own PSG, with Qatar showing their intent on the group but attempting to name Farioli as their new manager, despite Braga currently sat 3rd in the Premeira Liga.

Watford return to action against Bristol City on Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.