Three 2022/23 transfer targets that Millwall could pursue this summer including Stoke City man

Millwall have been able to hang onto their play-off spot and remain firmly in the race to finish in the top six despite a poor run of form.

Gary Rowett’s side have picked up just two points from their last four games and have failed to capitalise on the struggles of some of their rivals, leaving the play-off race wide open.

With Millwall facing a tough task to return to form and nail a play-off spot, Rowett could be in for a busy summer to bolster the squad for next season’s efforts. Here are three 2022/23 targets that Millwall could realistically pursue in the summer…

Isaiah Jones

Middlesbrough winger Jones has found himself out of favour under Michael Carrick so he may move on in the summer, as per reports. Millwall are said to be amongst Premier league and Championship sides in showing an interest in his services.

Jones has registered six goal involvements for Boro this season and could thrive at The Den who have seen some flying wingers excite fans in the past.

Jacob Brown

Another forward who Millwall have shown interest in is Stoke City man Brown, who was reportedly subject of a late January transfer window bid from the Lions, but the attempt was ultimately rejected by Stoke.

Brown has since gone on to nail down a place in Alex Neil’s side making another swoop difficult although not impossible. Brown would likely be a tougher target for Rowett to pursue but with six goals this season, the versatile forward could be a solid addition to the Lions’ ranks.

Kevin Nisbet

It looked as though Millwall were set to add more firepower in the January window as they had a £2.3m bid accepted for Hibernian striker Nisbet before the striker reportedly pulled out of the move.

Millwall have found solace in Tom Bradshaw’s goal scoring form but Nisbet has bagged nine goals in 12 games for Hibs, only returning from a serious knee injury in November.